SMITHVILLE • It's been 10 years since a tornado ripped through the small town of Smithville, claiming the lives of 16 people and reshaping the very town itself.
Ten years later, and the survivors of that horrific day are still wondering, "Why?"
On Sunday, residents of Smithville gathered at the school's dome for Spirit of Smithville, a remembrance service commemorating the 10-year anniversary of the April 27, 2011, tornado that changed the town forever.
The program was both somber and celebratory, a chance for the community to look back at what was lost in a single day and what they've rebuilt in the 3,649 days since then.
Throughout the event, people described the "spirit of Smithville," and what the past decade has meant to them.
“The spirit of Smithville is a feeling that I can’t describe. It’s family,” said Smithville Attendance Center Principal Chad O’Brian. “It’s one thing they had before the tornado, and especially the last 10 years, is being able to stay together. I’ve seen tragedy come but I’ve seen this community stick together like family. The spirit of Smithville is also a fight. There’s a lot of fight in the people of Smithville."
As part of the event, the Smithville High School Band performed as a slideshow depicted scenes before and after the tornado during the program, while Jacob Robertson and Leah Rose performed songs. A ceremony followed at Memorial Park honoring the 16 who died during and after the storm — Maxine Chism, Jesse C. Cox, Courtney Danielle Easter, Mildred Elam, Mavis Jean Manley, Betty Lou Newkirk, Allen Scott Morris, Hazel Noe, Jessica Leigh Pace, Ruth Estis, Roy Lee “Peanut” Estis, Celia Fay Jackson, Karla Jones, Lucille Parker, Laverne Patterson and Elvin Ray Patterson. The bells at First Baptist Church rang at 3:47 p.m. for each of them.
Former mayor Gregg Kennedy reflected on the tragedy, the times that followed and those who passed away.
“I really do think even though we lost 16 of the most precious assets of our community," he said. "That on April 27, 2011, at approximately 3:47 p.m., it changed the outlook for our town forever and it changed the families’ lives forever."
William West fought back tears as he shared his personal tornado story at Memorial Park. West was thrown 300 yards from where he was, requiring treatment at two hospitals for numerous injuries.
“After I woke up, all I could feel was the stillness and quietness," he said. "It wasn’t until the next day I learned just how bad it had been. I lived in a complex going out of town with two other people and I was the only one who made it.”
Kennedy spoke about the number of volunteers and local, state and federal agencies that came to help following the tornado and the heroics of the immediate response, including staff from Access Family Health Services caring for victims minutes after the tornado passed.
He described scenes of injured people being loaded onto flat surfaces such as doors and into pickup truck beds to be transported for medical treatment before ambulances could arrive.
“This has been the fastest 10 years in my life," Kennedy told the crowd. "It doesn’t seem like 10 years; it seems like it was yesterday. When I sit down and ponder the last 10 years and you have children to get married, you lose your mother and you have seven grandchildren, you realize time goes on."
WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan relocated to Mississippi to start his job weeks before the April 27, 2011, tornado outbreak, and Smithville keeps playing in his mind 10 years later in instances of severe weather.
He noted listening to coverage of that day on his drive to the ceremony for the first time in nearly a decade.
“It was too painful. I didn’t live here. I didn’t know any of these people. I didn’t know the town. I had no connection, but I knew that God was involved and I didn’t like how that made me feel because I believe in a loving God and a God that saves," Laubhan said. "I believe in a God that does everything for a reason and I always struggled with, ‘Why do people have to die and what is the good that comes from that?'"
Even after a decade, he said the Smithville tornado has made people throughout the region more conscious of severe weather, prompting them to realize the importance of taking safety precautions.
“The countless lives that were saved because of what happened here — it’s impossible for me to wrap my brain around it,” he said.
Laubhan added WTVA meteorologist Chelsea Brown of Bigbee and former WTVA intern Alexandria Kent, who lived in Aberdeen and now works for the National Weather Service in North Dakota, were both inspired to be meteorologists because of the Smithville tornado.
He said both of them will work to save lives because of the Smithville tornado.
“God has a purpose for everything. Everything,” Laubhan said. “As we look back over the last 10 years, before have we not seen a way where God uses all things together to work for our greater good. It is my prayer that we continue to see the good and be thankful for that.”