Fall has finally come to Mississippi, bringing with it shorter days and cooler temperatures. Can we also expect brilliant fall foliage?
Sometimes, southern falls can be disappointing. On those years, it seems that the most leaves just turn brown and fall to the ground.
What makes leaves green? You probably remember from elementary science that the chemical chlorophyll is responsible for the color. With the process of photosynthesis, food is manufactured through the green leaves to nourish the tree. After producing food during the spring and summer, shorter days and cooler nights signal to the tree that it is time to prepare for winter.
What happens to the green foliage when the tree is preparing for winter dormancy? The green chlorophyll breaks down into different chemical substances and is released into storage for the winter survival. When this happens, the remaining chemicals in the leaves exhibit different colors.
But why do leaves sometimes just turn brown and fall? Some varieties of trees never exhibit brilliant colors. Homeowners justifiably try to choose types that are attractive in the fall months. What about the times that it seems almost no color is present in the south or that color is present for a very short time? The amount of rainfall received and the amount of excessively hot weather in the summer that was present dictates the type of color in the fall that we will have. A summer with severe drought causes the early exit of chlorophyll. Leaves will turn brown and fall off for survival mode. The tree is now in dormancy, hopefully ready to withstand any cold temperature that we might have.
In cooler climates, extreme hot weather and droughts are rare. Nights become cooler faster and days become shorter faster the further north you are. This is evident when you look at fall peak color times maps.
This fall in Mississippi seems to be promising for wonderful color. We have had adequate rainfall without drought. Hopefully we will be able to take a fall drive resplendent with beautiful reds, oranges, yellows and purples.
MERRELL HALL, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.