TUPELO • City Council incumbents in Ward 6 and Ward 7 were ousted in primary runoffs Tuesday, while Chad Mims narrowly won the Republican primary for an open seat in Ward 1.
Victories by women in Ward 6 and Ward 7 ensure that at least three members of the Tupelo City Council over the next four years will be women, a historic share of representation for female officeholders.
Mims defeated Amanda Angle, receiving 51.1% of the votes to 48.9% for Angle. Angle performed better than her primary day totals to make the runoff race close.
In Ward 6, Janet Gaston defeated fourth-term incumbent Mike Bryan on Tuesday night to win the Republican nomination, capturing a resounding 60% of the vote, with Bryan earning just over 39% of the vote.
In Ward 7, Rosie Jones won the Democratic nomination in the Ward 7 runoff election, ensuring she will become a member of the Tupelo City Council in July. She defeated third-term incumbent Willie Jennings with 55.3% of the vote. Jennings captured 44.7%.
With a victory by Jones in Ward 7 and Nettie Davis having already assured herself another term in Ward 4, Tupelo will for the first time have two Black women sitting on the city’s governing body simultaneously.
Ward 1
Mims campaigned on looking at potential ideas to improve public safety in neighborhoods, working to improve the golf course at the Bel Air Center and exploring quality of life projects in the ward.
“You also want to make it where it’s a safe area to live and exercise,” Mims said in a previous interview with the Daily Journal. “It helps the property values in the area as well as makes it safer. People that are moving into Tupelo especially are looking for somewhere to move to, that’s one of the big areas that they look at.”
Mims will now compete against Democratic nominee Geraldine Brinkley, a local entrepreneur, in the June 8 general election.
Located in northwest Tupelo, Ward 1 is heavily residential, except for the McCullough Boulevard corridor, and includes Bel Air, Sharon Hills, the Mt. Vernon Road area and the Belden community.
Markel Whittington, the outgoing Ward 1 council member, unsuccessfully ran for mayor earlier this year rather than seeking his council seat again. Whittington’s decision led to a crowded field entering the race in hopes of seizing an open seat.
A crowded field of four candidates qualified to run in the April 6 GOP primary, and Mims came just shy of winning the race outright by capturing roughly 48% of the vote. Mims, a Tupelo native, was able to raise a large amount of campaign funds to help secure the nomination.
Ward 6
Gaston campaigned on using her financial expertise in the private sector to help with the city’s annual budget, ensuring that local infrastructure in Ward 6 is up to par and advocating for more resources to go toward Thomas Street Park.
“I’ve never started a new job and didn’t have a huge learning curve,” Gaston said in a forum with the Daily Journal. “But I do learn quickly, and I respond quickly. And I care about this city. And I do want to leave it better than I found it.”
Gaston will now go on to compete against Democratic nominee Rasheeda Iyanda in the general election on June 8. Iyanda has thus far run a low profile campaign and has not filled out required ethics forms.
Ward 6 is in west Tupelo and includes the Charleston Gardens neighborhood, the Westwind neighborhood, The Villages subdivision, the Wildwood neighborhood and the Spring Lake area. It also includes major streets such as Butler Road and Chesterville Road.
The Ward 6 race will now shape up to become a historic race, since both of the candidates that will appear in the general election are women.
Ward 7
Jones’ campaign centered around her commitment to making sure neighborhoods in Ward 7 receive their fair share of city resources and highlighting concerns about road repairs, drainage improvements and street lighting.
“Ward 7 will be my prime priority,” Jones said in a virtual debate with the Daily Journal. “I would love to take care of the outer perimeter and things that I feel shouldn’t cost a lot of money.”
Ward 7 includes the Southern Heights neighborhood, the Haven Acres neighborhood and a portion of the Thomas Street community.
There is no Republican candidate in Ward 7, so Jones will run unopposed in the general election.
Jones, a political newcomer, ran a grassroots campaign that centered around putting a strong ground-game together and foregoing most of the campaigning pageantry involving campaign signs and videos.
According to campaign finance reports filed with City Hall, Jones self-funded her campaign with only $1,972.
“I’ve worked on campaigns before, and I believe that knocking on doors is what wins a race — campaign literature does not win a race,” Jones told the Daily Journal in a previous interview.
After taking office in July, Jones will become just the second Black woman to serve on Tupelo's council.
Caleb Bedillion contributed to this report.