Mississippi bicycle rider dies after pickup truck hits her ASSOCIATED PRESS Sep 1, 2021 D'LO • The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a bicycle rider has died after she was hit by a pickup truck.WAPT-TV reports that 27-year-old Cassandra O. Blackley of Laurel was struck early Wednesday by a 1991 Dodge Dakota. She was riding on the D'Lo Bridge for Mississippi Highway 149 in Simpson County.The county coroner pronounced Blackley dead at the scene.The crash is under investigation.