D'LO • The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a bicycle rider has died after she was hit by a pickup truck.

WAPT-TV reports that 27-year-old Cassandra O. Blackley of Laurel was struck early Wednesday by a 1991 Dodge Dakota. She was riding on the D'Lo Bridge for Mississippi Highway 149 in Simpson County.

The county coroner pronounced Blackley dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

