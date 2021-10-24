Dr. Stephanie Ricks, left, and Hope Beach, right, pose for a photo with veteran David Knox, who was one of more than a dozen veterans to receive free dental care Oct. 14, 2021 at Ricks’ office in McComb, Miss.
MCCOMB • Telling a veteran "thank you for your service" is one thing, but how about expressing gratitude with a $400 teeth whitening — for free?
McComb dentist Dr. Stephanie Ricks thanked more than a dozen veterans and first responders for their service on Oct. 14 by providing them with more than $4,500 in free dental care.
"Wow. I really do appreciate that," veteran David Knox said after he received dental work.
Ricks and her staff donated their time and services as part of Freedom Day USA, an unofficial holiday that encourages businesses to offer free goods and services to veterans.
"Last year we did it and it was a very rewarding day for all of us. My staff volunteers their time — very willingly volunteers their time," Ricks said.
She learned about the holiday through her business coach with Fortune Management.
"They kind of partner with Freedom Day. When it was brought up at a conference we decided we wanted to do that," Ricks said.
She first participated in 2020.
"Last year when we did it we didn't advertise quickly enough," Ricks said. "It was kind of last minute and we didn't have as good of a turnout."
This year's turnout was much better, she said.
"Our hygienist is completely booked and I probably have two more openings this afternoon," Ricks said.
Ricks' offer was for same-day dental care only.
"We had a patient who came in this morning and needed two fillings," Ricks said, noting that service was worth more than $400. "Most of them come for their exams, X-rays cleanings, and then any dental work if they get it done today it's free. And if not, then we do a pretty good discount."
One of her existing patients who is a veteran came to her office twice that week.
"We had one patient who was seen for a cleaning earlier in the week and we had an availability for an in-office whitening, so he's getting that done today," Ricks said of the service that normally costs $400.
First responders were included in this year's offer, Ricks said.
"One of the reasons we opened it up to them is because basically the VA has insurance, active duty military has insurance," she said.
Ricks said one firefighter and one police officer had signed up to take advantage of the offer as of that morning.
Ricks said PJ's Coffee, Mr. Whiskers and the Broadway Deli all donated gift cards for the event.
Her staff took photos of patients and their improved smiles and planned to make a collage for the office.