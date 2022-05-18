Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, second from left, listens as Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell speaks about the key hirings within the agency, including Mississippi Highway Patrol Lt. Col. Charles Haynes, left, as the new director of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, senior criminal investigator in the Mississippi Attorney General's office Bo Luckey, as the new Chief of the Capitol Police, right, and Oxford Police Lt. Joshua Shipp as the new Assistant Chief of the Capitol Police, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Jackson, Miss.
JACKSON • The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has a new director, and the state Capitol Police have a new chief and assistant chief.
Gov. Tate Reeves and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Wednesday announced the hiring of the new employees in the department.
Charles Haynes will lead MBI. According to a news release from the governor's office, Haynes has worked at the Department of Public Safety more than a decade. He also has served more than 15 years as a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper and previously was an officer with the Brandon Police Department. He holds a master's degree in leadership from Belhaven University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy at Quantico.
Capitol Police officers patrol state office buildings and other parts of the capital city of Jackson.
Bo Luckey has been hired as chief of Capitol Police. He has spent the last decade as a senior criminal investigator in the Mississippi Attorney General's office. He has also served in the Brandon Police Department, Rankin County Sheriff's Department, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration. He has a law degree from Mississippi College.
Joshua Shipp is the new assistant chief of Capitol Police. He served as a patrol shift lieutenant in the Oxford Police Department. Shipp previously worked for the U.S. Secret Service in Washington, providing protection for the White House Complex and vice president's home. He holds a master's degree in criminal justice from the University of Mississippi.