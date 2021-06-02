COLUMBUS • A Mississippi library is asking the public to donate artifacts to document how the coronavirus pandemic has affected their lives.
The Columbus-Lowndes Public Library System put out a call to county residents on social media requesting information and items including diaries, photos, videos, drawings and masks.
"We're just really hoping to be able to collect things so that future generations will look back and research what we lived through — kind of almost like the 1918 pandemic," library archivist Mona Vance-Ali told WCBI-TV.
It will all go into the library's vault, which contains documents that date back 200 years. One aspect of the pandemic the library is particularly interested in is how people relied on technology to interact with loved ones during quarantine.
"One of the things that we want to document is, 'How did technology make living through a pandemic different than in previous eras?' '" Vance-Ali told the television station.
The information collected will also be used to track how the pandemic influences society in the future. Vance-Ali told WCBI that she sees the work as a responsibility to future generations.
"I feel like I'm contributing to something that has a much bigger purpose than myself," she said. "And it's going to help the community and help generations in the future understand what we all lived through."