JACKSON • The mayor of Mississippi's capital has tested positive for COVID-19.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba confirmed Wednesday his second test, a PCR test, came back positive. He initially tested positive Tuesday on a home test, which he took "as a matter of routine," a city spokesperson said.
Lumumba said he's a little bit fatigued but has no other symptoms, news outlets reported. Doctors have asked him to isolate and rest for the next several days. He is under quarantine at home, city officials said.
The mayor is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received a booster shot.
It was not known Tuesday whether Lumumba tested positive for a COVID-19 variant. The COVID-19 omicron variant accounts for nearly three-fourths of all new cases in the country. In Mississippi, the first omicron case was detected earlier in December.
State Epidemiologist Paul Byers has said two omicron cases have been identified in Mississippi, and others are under investigation, The Clarion Ledger reported.
"It's kind of a slow burn as we move through the holidays so far," Byers said.
Byers said the best protection people can get is through vaccination, and encouraged those who have been vaccinated to receive a booster. Wearing masks and avoiding indoor holiday gatherings can help slow transmission of the virus, he said.