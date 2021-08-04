Mississippi sheriff dies after testing positive for COVID-19 Aug 4, 2021 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JACKSON • The sheriff of Mississippi's largest county has died, almost two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19 amid an outbreak of the illness at a jail he oversaw.The Hinds County Sheriff's Department said an ambulance was sent to the home of Sheriff Lee Vance on Wednesday morning."Sheriff Vance was non-responsive when medical personnel arrived and pronounced deceased," the department posted on Twitter.Sheriff's department Capt. Tyree Jones also confirmed the information to WLBT-TV.The sheriff's office announced July 23 that Vance had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine at home. It was not immediately known whether that illness caused his death.Vance was elected sheriff in 2019. He had served more than 30 years with the Jackson Police Department and was chief from 2014 to 2017.The Clarion Ledger reported that Vance had been vaccinated against COVID-19, and he tested positive as cases of the virus were spreading rapidly at the Hinds County jail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 87° Partly Cloudy Click Here to See Full Forecast Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists Latest Posts Horoscopes 1 hr ago Local News Kevan Kirkpatrick named interim director of BancorpSouth Arena & Conference Center 3 hrs ago News Saltillo grants brown bag extension 5 hrs ago Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Tupelo students return for 2021-22 school year 5 hrs ago Local News North MS Health Services faces staffing shortage as delta variant surges 10 hrs ago Latest e-Edition Daily Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.