The Marin Luther King Crusaders, Inc. will award two music scholarships and/or stipends to students are are either music major or are learning how to play the piano. 

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is Sept. 30. 

For more information, contact Dr. Mattie Richardson Fox at 662-844-2087 or text 662-322-9645.

