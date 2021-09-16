MLK Crusaders to award two music scholarships Sep 16, 2021 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Marin Luther King Crusaders, Inc. will award two music scholarships and/or stipends to students are are either music major or are learning how to play the piano. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is Sept. 30. For more information, contact Dr. Mattie Richardson Fox at 662-844-2087 or text 662-322-9645. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 79° Cloudy Click Here to See Full Forecast Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists Latest Posts Crime & Law Enforcement Police still searching for fourth suspect in triple homicide 4 hrs ago Columnists DANNY TYREE: Are you bathing too frequently? 5 hrs ago Sports Facing nation’s top offense, Mississippi State defense has chance to prove itself 6 hrs ago Crime & Law Enforcement CRIME REPORTS: Friday Sept. 17, 2021 7 hrs ago Business Restaurant, pharmacy will highlight Brooks Grocery expansion in Tupelo 8 hrs ago Latest e-Edition Daily Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.