Recycling
Tupelo residents living north of Main Street will have recycling pickup Wednesday. Residents south of Main Street will have pickup next Wednesday.
Government calendar
• The Lee County Board of Supervisors meet on the first and third Monday of every month at 9 a.m. at the Board of Supervisors office at 300 W. Main St., Tupelo, MS 38804.
• The Tupelo City Council meets on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the City Council chambers at Tupelo City Hall at 71 E. Troy St., Tupelo, MS 38804
All board of aldermen meetings at respective city halls:
Baldwyn • First Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Guntown • First Tuesday of month
at 5:30 p.m.
Nettleton • First Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
Plantersville • First Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Saltillo • First Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Shannon • First Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.
Sherman • First Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Verona • First Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Meetings
• The AARP Chapter of Tupelo will meet the first Wednesday of each month in the Helen Foster Auditorium of the Lee County Library in Tupelo. The meeting is open to residents of Tupelo, Lee County and surrounding counties. For more information, call Henry Cobb at (662) 231-3507.
• Al-Anon is a mutual support group of peers who share their experience in applying the Al-Anon principles to problems related to the effects of a problem drinker in their lives. The Peace Seekers Al-Anon group meets at noon every Wednesday at Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center, 501 W. Main St., in Tupelo. For more information, contact Bob W. at (662) 401-8094.
• American Legion Post 51 in Fulton meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. Bring a covered dish for supper. Call (662) 862-9230.
• BSF will begin its study on the Book of Genesis on Sept. 17, but because of COVID-19, we will begin online. Group leaders will contact you and help get you connected. Interested? Call 662-844-0427.
• Bible Study Fellowship for women meets Thursdays from 9 until 10:30 a.m. from September to May. Host church is The Orchard, 1379 Coley Road in Tupelo. For information, call (662) 844-0427 or visit bsfinternational.org.
• Biggersville Dulcimer Club meets at 5:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Biggersville Pentecostal Church on Hwy. 45 N., Biggersville. Call (662) 287-1054.
• Boone Country Dulcimers meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the Landmark Community Assisted Living Center in the old high school at 701 W. Church St., Booneville. Call (662) 728-5448 or email forsmith@bellsouth.net.
• Concerned Citizens For Justice meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month at The A.M. Strange Library, North Spring Street, Tupelo. Call James Brim (662) 871-2531.
• Conservative Women In Action (CWIA) meets from noon to 2 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at McAlister’s Deli of Tupelo. CWIA is a group of women dedicated to “Making a Difference, One Change at a Time.”
• Crosstown Dulcimer Guild meets from 6 to 8 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month at Tupelo Baptist Church, 1406 Eckford St. Call (662) 842-8318.
• The Fairfield Dulcimer Club meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Fairfield Presbyterian church in Blue Springs. For more information, call (662) 534-8822.
• The Gathering is held at the Carolina United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall on the first Tuesday of each month from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. There are community speakers, devotions, potluck lunch, and bingo and dominoes. Contact Patti Powell at (662) 760-7308.
• The Green Tee Neighborhood Association meets from 6 to 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month at the Boys and Girls Club on Willie Moore Road. For more information, call Gladys Betts (662) 566-2075.
• GumTree Quilters Guild meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 608 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo. All those interested in the art of quilting are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact president Carolyn Terry at (512) 864-4018 or gumtreequilters@gmail.com; or Marcelle Bethany aat (662) 680-3160.
• Gum Tree Woodworkers Club meets the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at Old West Fish and Steak Restaurant. All area woodworkers are invited to attend.
• Indivisible Northeast Mississippi: Non-partisan, grass-roots organization of politically progressive voters in the First Congressional District. We follow the Indivisible.com guide. Indivisible meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Link Center (West entrance off Douglas Street) at 5:30 p.m. Meeting begins at 6 p.m. Call MJ at (251)-597-7979 for information.
• The Kiwanis Club of Tupelo meets at noon every Friday at the Tupelo Country Club. For more information, visit http://www.tupelokiwanis.org/.
• The Lee Acres Neighborhood Association meets the third Thursday of every month, except in December. Meetings are held at Lawndale Presbyterian Church in Tupelo at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Wardlaw at 662-372-1277.
• The Lee County Community Civitan Club meets at 9 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at Verona City Hall. For more information, contact Sherry Garrett at (662) 231-4377.
• The Lee County Republican Club meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month (except December) at Bar-B-Q by Jim restaurant, 203 Commerce St., in Tupelo.
• The Lee County Section of the National Council of Negro Women meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month at the A.M. Strange Library on North Spring Street in Tupelo.
• The Lee County Shriners meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Shrine Club in Tupelo. Meetings include a meal and a program.
• The Magnolia Dulcimer Club meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month at the First Presbyterian Church, 919 Shiloh Road, Corinth. Call Larry Kendall at (662) 728-4675 or Jan Pike at (662) 665-1871 or email janicepike85@yahoo.com.
• The Marine Corps League, G.H. Vaughn Detachment, meets at 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month. Call (662) 272-5292 or (662) 327-4016.
• Mindful Moments Mindfulness Group meets from 6 until 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday in the group room at Conscious Healing Therapies, 302 S. Spring St., in Tupelo. Free, but love offerings are accepted for donations to the community. For more information, call (662) 841-8020.
• National Active and Retired Federal Employees will not meet again until September.
• Newborns in Need meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of each month at the Saltillo City Hall and the fourth Friday of each month at the Lee County Baptist Association. They provide sleepers, gowns, handmade quilts and blankets, burial layettes and other necessary items for babies facing health or economic crisis. Open to the public, the group asks that people bring sewing machines, sergers and scissors, and a covered dish and drink for lunch.
• Northeast Mental Health-Mental Retardation Commission meets at noon the last Thursday of each month at the Chemical Dependency Unit, 920 Boone St., in Tupelo.
• Oxford Dulcimer Club meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each at Peace Lutheran Church in Oxford. Call (662) 234-3571.
• Pontotoc Ridge Dulcimer Club meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Pontotoc Library. Call (662) 489-5724.
• The Presley Heights Neighborhood Association meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the J.T. Neely Building at Veterans Park.
• The Ratliff R.C.D.C. meets at 7 p.m. the first Monday of each month. A potluck supper will be held at the beginning of the meeting. Visitors are welcome.
• Richmond Lodge 97 Free and Accepted Masons meets at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the Lodge Hall in the Evergreen community.
• Rotary Club of Tupelo meets every Monday at noon, except for holidays, at Calvary Baptist Church, 501 Main Street, Tupelo. Contact (662) 231-2995 or info@tupelorotary.com.
• Rotary Satellite Meeting is from 5:30 until 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays at Bulldog Burger in Tupelo. Contact (662) 231-1401 or info@tupelorotary.com.
• Senior citizens meet at 10 a.m. the first Monday of each month at the New Site Volunteer Fire Department.
• Tippah Dulcimer Guild meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the Ripley Public Library. Every fifth Tuesday, the guild meets at 6 p.m. at Shirley’s Restaurant in Ripley. Call (731) 609-9349.
• The Tupelo Ballroom Dance Club meets from 7:30 to 9 p.m. every Monday at The Dance Studio at 108 N. Spring St., next to Sprint Print. The dances, which are at the beginning level, are free and open to the public.
• Tupelo Christian Women’s Club, sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries of Kansas City, Mo., is a club where women connect with God, each other and their communities through meetings and Bible studies. The club meets at 11:30 a.m., with a lunch buffet at 11 a.m., the second Tuesday of each month at the Tupelo Country Club. Call (662) 844-5258 or (662) 869-5784.
• Tupelo Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Bel-Air Center in Tupelo. Call Suzi Rogers at (662) 346-4284 or Jeremy Herndon at (662) 321-1261.
• Tupelo Evening Civitan Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at American Legion Post 49. Call (662) 871-8994 or (662) 213-3024 or email kppro77@gmail.com.
• The Tupelo Kennel Club meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at McAlister’s Restaurant in Tupelo. For more information, call Tere Woody at (662) 416-1392.
• The Tupelo Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday at New China Buffet, 3877 N. Gloster St., in Tupelo. For more information, call (662) 231-2565.
• Tupelo Luncheon Civitan Club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Thursday at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Tupelo. Call Marla Elmore at (662) 397-6747 for more information.
• Tupelo Parks and Recreation Department’s Young at Heart Club meets from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Bel-Air Center in Tupelo every Thursday, except on 5th Thursdays. Casual dress. The meeting includes live music and dancing. Admission is $5 for a regular meeting and $7 for a catered meeting. No smoking or drinking allowed. For additional information, call (662) 587-3514.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at 1748 Mitchell Road in Tupelo, for a free meal followed by meeting. For more information, call (662) 842-8732. We need your involvement.
