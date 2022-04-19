OXFORD • Bradford Cobb (BA 96), a celebrated music industry executive and Ole Miss alumnus, will deliver the University of Mississippi's 2022 Commencement address on May 7. Morning convocation, where Cobb will speak, is scheduled for 8 a.m. in the Grove.
Cobb is a partner at Direct Management Group, a Los Angeles-based music management company. During 25 years in the music business, Cobb has managed some of America's most beloved popular music artists, including Katy Perry, the Go-Go's, Adam Lambert, Tracy Chapman, Au/Ra, k.d. lang, Steve Perry and the B-52's.
Cobb earned a bachelor's degree in English from UM in 1996.
"I'm full of gratitude for the opportunity to speak at my alma mater and celebrate with the graduates," Cobb said. "In my line of work, artists take the stage, not managers – so this will be a bit different!
A native of Tunica, Cobb grew up in the Mississippi Delta, working alongside his father on the family's farm throughout high school. During his time at Ole Miss, he majored in English, minored in business and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity.
Cobb has received numerous professional distinctions. He was named to Billboard magazine's "40 Under 40" list in 2013 and has subsequently been included three times in the magazine's Power List of the Top 100 Executives in the music business. He is joined in that recognition by two of his mentors in the business, Steve Jensen and Martin Kirkup, his partners at Direct Management Group.