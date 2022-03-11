TUPELO • Two Northeast Mississippi community college students have been awarded scholarships based on their scores in the All-USA Academic Team.
On Friday, Itawamba Community College announced that Haley Dean of Saltillo and Ely Ward had been selected for the 2022 Coca-Cola Community College Academic Team. Dean selected as a Gold Scholar; Ward was named a Silver Scholar.
The last time that ICC had Gold and Silver Scholars was in 2016, according to Robin Lowe, Phi Theta Kappa contact adviser.
“We are excited to have, once again, two Coca-Cola Scholars this year," Lowe said. "These students remind us that the power of resiliency overcomes the toughest obstacles, and they are leaving a lasting legacy to inspire future ICC students.”
Dean is majoring in mechanical engineering at ICC, where she is the vice president of scholarship for the Phi Theta Kappa Upsilon Sigma Chapter; member of the Honors College, Baptist Student Union, Science Club and Indian Delegation; president of the Student Government Association and a previous Orientation Leader. Dean is also a Supplemental Instructor and a student worker in the Telecommunications and Information Services Department. Along with her team, she was named a finalist in the Community College Innovation Challenge sponsored by the American Association of Community Colleges and National Science Foundation. She is a recipient of the STEM Summer Internship with Brown University and the Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship. Her additional honors include Mississippi All-Academic Team, ICC Hall of Fame and Miss ICC. Dean has been on the ICC President’s List every semester.
At ICC, Ward is a Supplemental Instruction Leader for college algebra, member of the Indian Delegation, Phi Theta Kappa Regional Officer, Upsilon Sigma Chapter vice president of service and Distinguished Chapter Officer and Food Pantry cofounder. His honors include Hall of Fame, Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship, Mississippi All-State Academic Team and President’s List (every semester). Ward’s other activities are ICC intramural basketball and PTK community service events.
Dean will receive a $1,500 scholarship, and Ward, $1,250.
Selections were based on the score earned in the All-USA Academic Team competition, for which more than 2,000 applications were received this year. The program is sponsored by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation and is administered by the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
The Coca-Cola Community College Academic Team awards 50 New Century Gold Scholars ($1,500), 50 Silver Scholars ($1,250) and 50 Bronze Scholars ($1,000). Each scholar also receives a commemorative medallion.