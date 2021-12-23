Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
JACKSON • Mississippi families in need are receiving a financial bump to help them get through the holiday season.
More than 1,500 low-income Mississippi families are set to receive a one-time sum of $1,000 administered by the Mississippi Department of Human Services, officials said.
To be eligible, households must qualify for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, a program that provides benefits for families with needy children.
The payments are being funded by a $4.7 million sum authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act. The initial round of payments began taking place on Dec. 17.
Human Services Director Robert "Bob" Anderson said officials know many families are struggling to meet their basic needs.
"This assistance will help them this holiday season," he said.
Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: December 23, 2021 @ 3:23 pm
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night.