NETTLETON • Organizers of this year’s Town Creek Festival expect for the annual Nettleton event to be the biggest one yet.
Revamped with more vendors, a soap box derby and entertainment going until 9 p.m., the festival is scheduled for Oct. 2 with most activities centered on Young Avenue.
Previously organized by the Friends of Nettleton, this year's fest is being headed up by Nettleton Main Street's 16-member board of directors. Nettleton Main Street member Blake Williamsons, one of those aforementioned organizers, said attendees can expect a day full of exciting, fun events.
“It’s a really good festival," he said. "It’s not your come and stand around for a little bit; it’s a real festival. It’s put together really well by businesses and people of Nettleton – really intelligent people who have their own specialties. We all bring our specialties together and will make something great out of it."
Making up for lost time
Like so many events, last year’s Town Creek Festival was canceled because of the pandemic. Organizers are determined to make up for lost time.
“We’re going to have entertainment going all day from 9 o’clock in the morning to 9 o’clock at night,” Williamson said. “There’s going to be entertainment for all ages. There will be games and inflatables for the kids, and there will be any kind of merchandise you can think of.”
The Spunk Monkees will headline the festival with a three-hour set beginning at 6 p.m.
The band has been a staple in the Tupelo nightlife scene for more than 25 years, playing rock covers from the ‘70s to the present. The band has delivered high energy shows at festivals, nightclubs and private events from Florida to Alaska.
Additional entertainment during the Town Creek Festival will be provided by Cody Weaver, Jesse Gillentine, The Alley Cats, Luke Lauderdale, DJ Ja’Dyn Brand, the Nettleton High School cheerleaders and Tigerettes, Tiffany’s School of Dance and Nettleton Martial Arts.
DJ Kevin Russell of 95.1 the Farm will provide music between sets.
For thirsty attendees, there will be a beer garden with sales available from 4 to 8 p.m. Alcoholic beverages will only be allowed on the Lee County side of the festival. No coolers are allowed.
There are 26 vendors signed up for the Town Creek Festival, with nine of them serving food. Merchandise vendors will sell assorted arts and crafts and boutique-style items.
While there is no car show included in this year’s festival, organizers are trying out a new way to see wheels.
“This is the first year for the soap box derby, and it will start at 8 o’clock in the morning,” Williamson said. “It will start at BancorpSouth, and it will end on Short Street.”
The soap box derby will feature small, motorless vehicles racing against each other.
Children’s activities will include inflatables and slides, and Nettleton High School sports teams will have booths set up to show younger students extracurricular opportunities they’ll have in high school.
“Our fishing team will have a booth, we’ll have our soccer team, softball, cheerleaders and dance line having booths and we’ll have face painting," Williamson said. "We’ll have everything you can find at a regular carnival while bringing in the specialties of the high school. We’re getting everyone we can to pitch in. The kids will see the background of what goes on at the high school."
Maps and flyers will be available at the festival to highlight where activities are located.