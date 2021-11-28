NEW ALBANY – Hudson Hickman still hasn’t quite gotten the hang of retirement.
Since he and his wife, Susan, returned to the quiet life of New Albany about seven years ago, he hasn’t taken up whittling or gardening.
Instead, he has produced two Dolly Parton movies, two other Dolly Parton special projects, won two faith-based Christopher Awards, been nominated for Emmy Awards three times and, oh, yeah, won one this year.
“I love what I do,” he said. “Why would I want to sit around and do nothing?”
For someone who has been in the entertainment industry so long, Hickman is genuinely modest and reluctant to talk about himself.
What he is enthusiastic about is his latest project.
He has been involved in bringing back the beloved Walton family to TV.
Hickman is co-executive producer of “The Waltons’ Homecoming,” which will premiere on The CW network today, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. It will be repeated throughout the holidays at some point and available for digital download or on DVD on Dec. 14.
Most people are familiar with the Walton family in general. The story deals with John Boy being torn between the needs of his mother in caring for the family and following in his father’s footsteps. It first appears that this will be a Christmas with John Sr. absent. Then the family learns he will be coming, but when he fails to appear, John Boy sets out on a search that will change his life.
Of course the show will have an all-new cast, although some faces may be familiar because of other shows they have been in. It’s been almost exactly 50 years since the first Waltons Christmas special aired, which led to the series.
“It’s the same as it was 50 years ago,” he said. “The Waltons’ Christmas Special led to a series. We hope this will do that, too.” If the movie is popular enough, it likely will become a series.
While several members of the original cast are no longer living, one will participate in the show.
Richard Thomas, who played John Boy, will serve as the adult narrator for the new movie.
“That’s something he always wanted to do originally but Earl Hamner, who wrote the show, reserved that for himself,” Hickman said.
If the show does become a series, Hickman hopes to bring some of the original surviving cast members for guest roles.
Although Hamner died several years ago, Hickman said he will still receive screen credit and they have stayed true to his spirit of the show. Hamner’s estate cooperated with the production.
“I really think it’s a worthy successor to the original using the most current production techniques,” Hickman said. For example, although the movie was filmed in 90-degree weather, realistic snow is everywhere – some practical and some computer-generated – things that couldn’t be done 50 years ago.
“The Waltons’ Homecoming” and the Dolly Parton movies and series all come from Magnolia Hill Productions. That company was started by Amory native Sam Haskell in 2013 to produce content for Warner Bros. The CW is jointly owned by CBS and Warner Bros.
In appropriately Hollywood-style circumstances, Haskell rose from the mailroom of the then-William Morris Agency to become Executive Vice-President and Worldwide Head of Television. He was arguably the most powerful agent in Hollywood with a roster of clients including Kathie Lee Gifford, Ray Romano, Whoopi Goldberg, Debbie Allen, Dolly Parton, George Clooney, Sela Ward, Martin Short, Sean Hayes, Lily Tomlin, Lucie Arnaz, His Royal Highness Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and many more.
Haskell has packaged some of the most successful TV series in history as well, and is known locally for his star-packed scholarship fundraisers in memory of his mother. He retired in 2005, and he and his wife moved to the Oxford area.
“Sam and I have known each other for years,” Hickman said. “We grew up in Hollywood together.”
Their friendship, plus common Southern roots, led to Hickman’s becoming producer for Magnolia Hill. Hickman’s decades of production experience complements Haskell’s selling and packaging ability.
“Producers are generalists,” Hickman said. “They have to have a familiarity with every aspect of production, the ability to know who to call on assignments.”
The move back here meant proximity to Sam Haskell.
These connections also led to Dolly Parton’s partnership, which first created “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors” in 2015. The biographical movie was wildly popular and “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” came the following year. A series, “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” came in 2019 followed by “Christmas on the Square” in 2020.
“Circle of Love” and “Heartstrings” both received Emmy nominations but it was a case of third time’s the charm this year when “Christmas on the Square” won.
“It is an honor," Hickman said, "something you can’t campaign for. Every show made that year is eligible. Members vote and highest votes get nominated. Then they vote again."
Hickman has also worked on some iconic shows, including “Wonder Woman,” “The Love Boat,” “McGyver,” three different "Stargate" series, “Hotel,” “Dead Like Me,” “The Outer Limits” and others. He has more than 40 credits on the Internet Movie Database and additionally was Senior Vice-President of Production for MGM Worldwide Television.
Hickman has no plans to quit producing projects. His “retirement” allows him to work only as much as he wants and he can then settle back into New Albany for awhile.
“I got to go to places, meet people, have experiences I would not have had otherwise," he said. "I have been very blessed, but I always knew I wanted to move back here.”