JACKSON • A new law gives Mississippi residents more time to renew expired driver's licenses without having to take a test.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 971 Thursday, and it became law immediately.

It says a license could be expired for up to five years before a person would have to take a test to renew it.

Under current law, a test is required if a driver's license has been expired 18 months.