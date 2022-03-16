NMMC hosting milk drive Monday Daily Journal reports Adam Armour News Editor Author twitter Author email Mar 16, 2022 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The North Mississippi Medical Center Women’s Hospital will host a milk drive from 2 to 5 p.m. on Monday, March 21.Breast milk may be dropped off during those hours at Classroom B at NMMC Women’s Hospital, 4566 South Eason Blvd., Tupelo.Interested donors are encouraged to call the donor coordinator at Mothers’ Milk Bank of Mississippi at (601) 939-5504 beforehand to be pre-screened. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Milk Donor Breast Milk Food Drive Hospital Coordinator North Mississippi Medical Center Adam Armour News Editor Adam is the news editor and writes a weekly feature column. Author twitter Author email Follow Adam Armour Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 67° Cloudy Tupelo, MS (38804) Today A mix of clouds and sun. High 69F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Updated: March 16, 2022 @ 2:53 pm Full Forecast Trending Now Now is not the time for Mississippi income tax elimination City of Tupelo hires John Elliott fire chief No. 1 Ole Miss falls at Southeastern Louisiana Basketball is more fun when Andy Kennedy is coaching and winning CRIME REPORTS: Wednesday March 16, 2022 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters