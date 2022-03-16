Milk Drive poster

The North Mississippi Medical Center Women’s Hospital will host a milk drive from 2 to 5 p.m. on Monday, March 21.

Breast milk may be dropped off during those hours at Classroom B at NMMC Women’s Hospital, 4566 South Eason Blvd., Tupelo.

Interested donors are encouraged to call the donor coordinator at Mothers’ Milk Bank of Mississippi at (601) 939-5504 beforehand to be pre-screened.

