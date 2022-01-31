WEST POINT • North Mississippi Medical Center-West Point will honor the late Ed Miller, M.D., with a scholarship for those pursuing a career in health care.
The scholarship, which will be awarded for the first time this spring, is being administered by the Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi. Recipients can be Clay County high school seniors preparing to enter college or Clay County residents currently in the workforce about to embark on a second career.
“Dr. Miller dedicated his life to caring for the people of West Point and Clay County,” said Barry Keel, administrator for North Mississippi Medical Center-West Point. “We hope this scholarship will provide a helping hand for the next generation of health care professionals who will carry Dr. Miller’s legacy into the future.”
The application is downloadable from www.nmhs.net/youth-education and is due by Monday, April 11. Applicants should also submit a copy of their most recent transcript (3.0 GPA or higher) and ACT score; three sealed letters of recommendation from high school instructors, employers, clergy or other community members; and a 350-word essay stating your reason for choosing a health career and what you have done to prepare yourself to be successful in that career. Applications should be mailed to NMMC-West Point, Attn: Anne Comer, 150 Medical Center Drive, West Point, MS 39773.
Friends and colleagues of Dr. Miller established the scholarship shortly after his death on Dec. 9, 2021. Dr. Miller was a fixture in the West Point medical community. When NMMC-West Point opened its doors in 1985, Dr. Miller served as the physician for the intensive care unit. He gave nearly 40 years to caring for patients in the community.
His son, Ned Miller, D.O. FAAFP, who is a family physician at West Point Medical Clinic, said his father valued education and helping those in need.
“My family and I are honored that, with the help of North Mississippi Medical Center-West Point, he will be able to foster students pursuing healthcare as a career,” Miller said. “He was always available to anyone who wanted guidance when choosing a career in healthcare. This scholarship will allow him to continue to provide that guidance for those seeking it. He would be thrilled.”
North Mississippi Health Services and the Health Care Foundation offers several scholarships for those pursuing health careers. Details are available at www.nmhs.net/youth-education.