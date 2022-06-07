The 40-year-high cost of inflation, combined with record-high fuel costs, have affected all of our lives. The Journal is no different.
In order to stay in business, we have to change the way we do business. Beginning July 1, the Daily Journal will begin publishing a Saturday newspaper in lieu of a Sunday edition. This change will allow our subscribers in select rural markets, many of whom rely on mail service for the delivery of their papers and have had to wait until Monday to read Sunday's edition, to receive their copies of the Daily Journal's weekend edition on the day of publication.
Additionally, the Weekend Daily Journal will allow us to deliver more timely high school football on Saturday in print. Our comprehensive coverage of high school sports includes some of our most highly read and unique stories, and we want to ensure they have the widest audience possible.
Although we will stop publishing a Sunday newspaper, we will be enhancing our popular Sunday digital newsletter to our more than 19,000 subscribers with additional news and sports content. And, of course, we'll continue to publish breaking news and in-depth features on our website, djournal.com. Print subscribers have full access to our 24/7 digital content. Please contact our circulation department at 662-842-2613 to get a login.
Community journalism is more than just a business; community newspapers like the Daily Journal represent a public trust vital to our democracy. Without community journalism, the power shifts to the government from the governed. Although change is difficult, we must continue to update how and when we deliver our content to ensure community journalism continues to thrive and grow.
To all of our readers, we want to thank you for your continued support. As always, we remain dedicated to the service of God and mankind.