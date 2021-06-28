Jayla Lee Callins (mug, United Funeral Service logo)
Jayla Lee Callins, 21, went to her heavenly home Sunday, June 20, 2021. She was born December 10, 1999 to Casey Lee Callins and Taneshia Pace. She worked at Planet Fitness in Tupelo, she dreamed of becoming a Vet one day. Jayla was a free spirit with a beautiful soul. She was a wonderful momma to her daughter, to whom she loved with all her heart. She was a joy to know and will be missed beyond measure by her family and friends.
Services for Ms. Jayla were held Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Travis Pace officiating at United Funeral Service. Visitation was held from 5 till 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, and another visitation was held on June 24 from 11 a.m. until the start of the service at 2pm. A graveside service was held at Wells Chapel Cemetery following the service.
She is survived by her parents, her mom, Taneshia Pace and stepdad Terry Lee "Driver" Simmons; father, Casey Lee Callins, her daughter, Mckynlee Rose Callins/Jamison, three step-siblings, Zack Simmons, Marissa Simmons, and TJ Simmons, a half-brother Devin Callins, grandparents; Rick and Sherry Pace, Debbie Pace, Nana Judy Pace, Olan Callins and Jan Callins.
Pallbearers will be; Sammy Cox, Wesley Cox, Travis Pace, Hunter Hopkins, Brant Sanders, and Bradley King. Honorary Pallbearers are Zack Simmons, TJ Simmons and Cody Callins.
Annie Inez Stepp Hill, 92, went to her eternal home at North Mississippi Medical Center on June 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul C. Hill, two brothers ,Olen Stepp (Jimmy) and Charles Stepp (Margie), and a sister Elsie Stepp Riddle (Billy).
Inez retired from South Central Bell after a 33-year career. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter Paula Kay Hill Robbins (Steve) and two grandchildren Anna Katherine Robbins and William Andrew Robbins.
Services for Inez were held at United Funeral Service chapel on June 24 at 4 p.m. with visitation two hours before the service. Interment was at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.
Memorials may be sent to Hillcrest Baptist Church. The family would especially like to thank all of the personnel at Dogwood Assisted Living in New Albany for their years of care and devotion to Mrs. Inez.
