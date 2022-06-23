Andi Lehman, with Life with Animals, shows a group of local children her hedgehog, Prickly Penny, during her visit to the Lee County Library on Thursday morning as part of the Summer Reading Program events.
Area children attending the Summer Reading Program event at the Lee County Library get a surprise when Andi Lehman, with Life with Animals, brings out Elrond, her black rat snake, as she educates them about different animals on Thursday morning.
Andi Lehman with Life with Animals has London Tate, 10 of Guntown, help her hold Elrond, a black rat snake, as she educates a group of local children about animals during Thursday's Summer Reading Program event at the Lee County Library.
Andi Lehman, with Life with Animals, shows a group of local children her hedgehog, Prickly Penny, during her visit to the Lee County Library on Thursday morning as part of the Summer Reading Program events.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Area children attending the Summer Reading Program event at the Lee County Library get a surprise when Andi Lehman, with Life with Animals, brings out Elrond, her black rat snake, as she educates them about different animals on Thursday morning.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Andi Lehman with Life with Animals has London Tate, 10 of Guntown, help her hold Elrond, a black rat snake, as she educates a group of local children about animals during Thursday's Summer Reading Program event at the Lee County Library.