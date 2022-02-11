Multiple holes in windows can be seen at a house where five Phoenix Police Department officers were shot and four others were injured after responding to a shooting inside the home Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Phoenix. The shooting suspect was found dead in the home following a barricade situation, and a woman at the home was critically injured.
PHOENIX • Police have identified 36-year-old Morris Jones as the deceased suspect in shooting in Phoenix that injured nine officers.
Police say a woman was killed and five police officers were shot at a Phoenix home, including four who were wounded while trying to take a baby to safety.
Four more officers were injured by shrapnel or ricocheting bullets in the early Friday ambush.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams tells reporters that all of the officers are expected to survive. Police say the suspect was found dead in the home following a barricade situation. His ex-girlfriend was found shot in the home and died later Friday. Police say a baby had been inside and at some point was placed outside on the ground. The baby was unharmed.
The most seriously injured officer was the first to arrive at the home, around 2:15 a.m., following a report of a woman shot. He was invited inside, Williams said.
"As he approached the doorway, the suspect ambushed him with a gun and shot him several times," he said. "That officer was able to get back and get away to safety."
Video from the scene shows another man coming outside holding a baby and a satchel. The man put the satchel on the ground and then laid down the infant, wrapped in a blanket, between the satchel and the front door. He raised his hands to surrender while backing away from the house.
Other officers approached the doorway, and the suspect fired more shots. The police returned fire, which then led the suspect to barricade himself. Eight of the officers were wounded by bullets or shrapnel in that exchange, Williams said.
Police were able to get the baby to safety as a SWAT unit took over.
Jones remained barricaded for several hours and was later found dead inside the home. Police didn't specify how he died.
They also found the suspect's ex-girlfriend, who had been shot and was critically injured. She died hours later, police said. Williams said the baby was believed to be the woman and suspect's child.
The man who brought the baby outside suffered non-life-threatening injuries. "No information suggests that he's part of the ambush, but it's an ongoing investigation," Williams said.
"This is just one more example of the dangers that officers face every day keeping us and our community safe," Police Chief Jeri Williams said at an early morning news conference. "If I seem upset, I am. This is senseless. It does not need to happen and it continues to happen over and over again."