Makayla Blanchard, a Tupelo High School Senior, receives her certificate of completion from the Project SEARCH program from Susan Dudley, the Project SEARCH Instructor, during the program's graduation ceremony on Friday morning at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Founded in Cincinnati in 1996, Project SEARCH helps prepare young people with significant disabilities to enter the workforce.
Makayla Blanchard, a Tupelo High School Senior and a student in the Project SEARCH program, stands with Susan Dudley, the Project SEARCH Instructor, to watch a video of her time in the program during a Project SEARCH graduation ceremony on Friday morning at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Blanchard was the only student to graduate from the program this year.
Officials from the Tupelo Public School District, the North Mississippi Medical Center and Project SEARCH attend the Project SEARCH graduation ceremony of Tupelo High School Senior Makayla Blanchard on Friday morning at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Makayla Blanchard, a Tupelo High School Senior, receives her certificate of completion from the Project SEARCH program from Susan Dudley, the Project SEARCH Instructor, during the program's graduation ceremony on Friday morning at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Founded in Cincinnati in 1996, Project SEARCH helps prepare young people with significant disabilities to enter the workforce.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Makayla Blanchard, a Tupelo High School Senior and a student in the Project SEARCH program, stands with Susan Dudley, the Project SEARCH Instructor, to watch a video of her time in the program during a Project SEARCH graduation ceremony on Friday morning at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Blanchard was the only student to graduate from the program this year.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Officials from the Tupelo Public School District, the North Mississippi Medical Center and Project SEARCH attend the Project SEARCH graduation ceremony of Tupelo High School Senior Makayla Blanchard on Friday morning at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.