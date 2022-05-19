ABERDEEN • A group of Aberdeen residents recently shared their thoughts — both good and bad — with city officials on a pair of proposed ordinances that would put tighter guidelines on animals and properties throughout the city.
Although Aberdeen has had a dog ordinance in place for years, revised guidelines would require all dogs within the city older than 6 months must be registered each year at the city clerk’s office. The licensing fee is $5 for each male or spayed female dog and $10 for each unsprayed female within the city, and a metallic tag and license certificate will be issued by the city clerk’s office.
All dogs older than 3 months must be vaccinated for rabies, with additional vaccination administered at every 15 months. Dogs must wear vaccine tags provided by veterinarians, according to the proposed ordinance.
The proposed ordinance also outlines dangerous or vicious dogs, and characteristics include those approaching people acting peacefully in threatening manners in public places without being provoked; assaulting, biting or injuring people acting peacefully on public or private property without being provoked; owned for the purpose of fighting; and having a known tendency to attack people or other domestic animals without being provoked.
The revised ordinance was met with feedback both for and against from citizens in attendance.
”For the most part, Aberdeen has been pretty lax on enforcing the ordinance. We shall no longer be lax on enforcing our ordinance," said Mayor Charles Scott. "If someone gets mauled by an animal that isn’t being properly controlled, it’s our fault because we’re not enforcing the law and we shall enforce the law."
While Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom said not all vicious dogs are pit bulls, a couple of citizens said the breed is often misunderstood. They added a dog’s demeanor falls back on the owner in how it is being raised. They also said any dog can be vicious, no matter the breed.
“All pits are not viscous, but we have a pit bull ordinance,” said animal control officer Pedro Clay. “Responsible pet owners will come in compliance with the city ordinance, if you are a responsible pet owner."
Clay further defended the proposed ordinance by adding that city officials were just doing what they could to protect the citizenry.
“When we have an ordinance in place, people just have to abide by it," he said. "We’re here as lawmakers and law enforcement to protect our citizens from dogs."
The ordinance also outlines regulations dealing with seizure and impoundment of vicious dogs, dogs suspected of having rabies and those running at large.
Violations to the ordinance are subject to investigation by the animal control officer, and law enforcement officers have the duty of enforcing it. Violations could also result in fines and sentences through city court.
Catering to renters
A second ordinance being considered by Aberdeen's leaders would require owners of rental property to register them with the city and have annual inspections to obtain a certificate of compliance.
“It makes sure the space is up to par, up to code," said city inspector Roy Haynes. "When I go to inspect, I’ll make sure everything is fixed – the door closes properly, the window doesn’t have any cracks, the AC cools the whole house, you have heat through the whole house. This is designed to ensure the house is up to standards.”
Even though the inspections will be 12 months apart, renters can report any unresolved issues that may arise during the year to the city.
According to the ordinance presented last week, the fine for operating rental property without the compliance certificate is $350 for each unit. The Aberdeen Planning and Zoning Commission has the authority to recommend rules and regulations to carry out the ordinance, and the re-inspection costs are $25 for the second, $100 for the third, $200 for the fourth and $400 for the fifth. A citation to the court will be issued upon the sixth inspection without compliance.
Scott said most of the city's rental properties have out-of-state owners, and his office receives frequent complaints from tenants about being unable to have issues in their homes resolved in a timely manner.
"This ordinance will not only allow us to respond, but it will allow us to get in their pockets," Scott said. "The goal is for health and safety.”
Violations to any provisions of the rental ordinance could lead to misdemeanor charges and potential fines.
The board of aldermen has authority to suggest any changes to both ordinances.
Should city officials approve either or both ordinances, they would take effect 30 days later.