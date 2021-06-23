{strong style=”font-size: 12px;”}SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK is set for Friday, June 25, at the Park Along the River in New Albany. The event starts at 7 p.m. and is organized by the Magnolia Civic Center. Local residents will share the Bard’s most popular scenes. There will also be live music by Midnight Train. Food trucks will also be on-scene. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Admission is free.
{strong style=”font-size: 12px;”}ALLY VENABLE BAND {/strong}will bring its unique brand of smoky Texas blues rock to Proud Larry’s in Oxford on Tuesday, June 29, at 7 p.m. The show is 18-plus. Tickets are $20 apiece and are available at proudlarrys.com.
{strong style=”font-size: 12px;”}THE HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS{/strong}, the world-renowned wizards on the paint, will wow audiences at the BancorpSouth Arena on Tuesday, July 29, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.