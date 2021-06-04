ABERDEEN • The manhunt for Aberdeen’s next police chief has begun.
Last week, members of the city’s board of aldermen set July 6 as the date of a special election to fill the city’s top law enforcement position, which was left vacant after the death of four-term police chief Henry Randle in late May.
Qualifying for the race opened on May 25. Within two days, three candidates had already picked up qualifying papers from Aberdeen City Hall: acting assistant police chief Chris Dobbins, Mississippi Department of Corrections officer Lee Johnson and former Aberdeen Elementary School resource officer Tony Tillman, who lost to Randle in last year’s runoff for police chief.
By Wednesday, June 2, two more candidates had picked up qualifying papers: former Aberdeen police officers Quinell Shumpert and Michael Walker.
The deadline to qualify is June 16 at 5 p.m.
All candidates vying for the position will run as independents.
According to Aberdeen City Clerk Melissa Moore, after the qualifying deadline passes, the Aberdeen Election Commission will certify signatures before making the determination of who is qualified to run for police chief.
This marks the city’s third special election this year. A special election for the mayor’s race was held in March, which led to a runoff following Maurice Howard’s removal from office earlier this year.
In April, the city held a special election to fill the Ward 1 alderman seat.