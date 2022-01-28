VICKSBURG • The National Park Service will begin a project next week to repair parts of roads throughout the Vicksburg National Military Park that are currently open to the public,
The work, set to start Feb. 1, will provide repairs on already open sections of roads to prevent further closures. The project is scheduled to be complete by July, The Vicksburg Post reported. The work involves repairs to slides and scours, replacement of guardrails, storm drains, pavements and curbs.
"This is a significant step in addressing much-needed emergency repairs and moving the park towards a more sustainable road system," the park's superintendent, Carrie Mardorf, said.
Repairs will be made at two locations on Confederate Avenue; three places along Union Avenue between the Memorial Arch and Ransom's Gun Path; and five locations along Union Avenue in the South Loop.
The majority of the work will require temporary closures for short periods, often just a few minutes to move equipment. Flaggers will be present for traffic control. Visitors should check the park's social media pages for closure notifications.
For more information and updates about the project, visit the park's website.
Meanwhile, the following park areas are closed indefinitely to vehicles and pedestrians:
• Grant Avenue beyond the African American Monument including Grant Circle.
• Union Avenue from Grant Avenue to the USS Cairo Museum.