Haley Dean of Saltillo, recent graduate of Itawamba Community College, is the recipient of one of two STEM scholarships from the Tennessee Valley Authority and Phi Theta Kappa, a $2,250 award.
This scholarship is awarded to Phi Theta Kappa members in Mississippi who plan to enter the fields of science, technology, engineering or math (STEM). The students were selected based on academic achievement, leadership, campus and community service and faculty assessments.
“We are very grateful to TVA for recognizing the academic achievements of our STEM members and providing them with mentoring that will further enrich their lives,” said Dr. Monica Marlowe, executive director of the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation. “We are excited to see the impact this program will have on enabling students to pursue their careers in STEM fields.”
Dean majored in mechanical engineering at ICC, where she was the vice president of scholarship for the Phi Theta Kappa Upsilon Sigma Chapter; member of the Honors College, Baptist Student Union, Science Club and Indian Delegation; president of the Student Government Association and a previous Orientation Leader. Dean was also a Supplemental Instructor and a student worker in the Telecommunications and Information Services Department. Along with her team, she was named a finalist in the Community College Innovation Challenge sponsored by the American Association of Community Colleges and the National Science Foundation. She is a recipient of the STEM Summer Internship with Brown University and the Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship. Her additional honors include All-Mississippi Academic First Team, Coca-Cola Gold Scholar, PTK Upsilon Sigma McCormick Award of Distinction, ICC Hall of Fame and Miss ICC. Dean was on the ICC President’s List every semester. She attends Harrisburg Baptist Church. Her parents are Leslie and Gary Dean.
The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power distributors, serving 9 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.
PTK is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is composed of more than 3.8 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 countries, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges.