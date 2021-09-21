Shooting involving officer at Jackson hotel leaves 2 dead Associated Press Sep 21, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JACKSON • Jackson police are investigating a shooting at a hotel that left two people dead.A police officer was involved in the gunfire early Sunday morning at the Olive Tree Hotel near Interstate 55, media outlets reported.Officers called to the hotel found one victim dead of a gunshot wound, police said. He was identified as Josh Casaus.Police say the suspect in that shooting — Dishawn Sanders — began firing at officers. An officer returned fire, killing Sanders, police said.Police said they did not immediately determine a motive for the killing of Casaus, and few other details were released. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 76° Rain Shower Click Here to See Full Forecast Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists Latest Posts COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu 1 hr ago Crime & Law Enforcement CRIME REPORTS: Wednesday Sept. 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Ole Miss Ole Miss treating open date as normal game week 3 hrs ago High school sports Area high school football games moved due to shortage of officials 4 hrs ago Crime & Law Enforcement Teen dies in fatal Tishomingo wreck 4 hrs ago Latest e-Edition Daily Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.