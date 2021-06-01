TALLULAH, La. • A man who crashed his car in Louisiana after injuring two Mississippi sheriff's deputies was shot to death following an hourslong standoff with state troopers, Louisiana State Police said Tuesday.
The shooting happened Monday after troopers were called to the scene of a car crash by Madison Parish Sheriff's Office deputies, the state police department said in a news release. Michael Jackson, 29, of Vicksburg had fled authorities in Warren County — dragging and injuring two deputies — before driving into Louisiana and crashing into a ditch, the release said.
"Once stopped, Jackson brandished a handgun and threatened suicide," at which point the Madison Parish deputies called for assistance, state police said.
Jackson acted erratically as state police arrived, shooting into his vehicle at one point and walking into a nearby field, authorities said. Troopers attempted to disarm him using a "less lethal" weapon, but were unsuccessful, they said. A state police spokesman said no other details were being released pending the completion of an investigation.
Troopers shot Jackson as he approached a safety perimeter and attempted to draw his handgun, the release said.
The crash happened in north Louisiana's Madison Parish, part of a broad area covered by state police Troop F, which has been roiled over the recent release of video showing the violent arrest of Ronald Greene, 49. Greene, who was Black, died in custody in Union Parish in 2019 following a chase and crash, and after he was stunned, punched and dragged facedown.