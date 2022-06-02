ABERDEEN • In a difference of 20 years and two days, local auctioneer Dwight Stevens went from signing papers closing on his purchase of the historic Adams-House House in Aberdeen, to signing papers to sell the 1856 Greek Revival mansion to its next owners.
In that stretch of time, the house has served as Stevens Auction Company’s headquarters, been gutted by a fire that led to its restoration, been featured on numerous Pilgrimage tours, served as a backdrop for two television shows and been Stevens’ primary residence.
It was previously used as a Masonic Lodge before he took ownership in 2002.
“I had the auction to sell it and I guaranteed them a certain price," Stevens said. "I seeded in, and there were no other bids advancing in so I just announced to the crowd, ‘It looks like I just bought a house,’ and the crowd broke out and applauded. That was the beginning of a long journey."
Stevens called the home's purchase an act of love.
“It was an effort of love to save a very important house to Aberdeen and to Mississippi," he said.
Every homeowner faces challenges, and Stevens has certainly had his share over the past two decades. In 2006, a fire caused extensive damage to the upstairs, which led Stevens to restoring it back to its original grandeur as a home. He officially made the Adams-French House his residence in June 2008.
Stevens, who also chairs Save Aberdeen Landmarks — a local nonprofit dedicated to the restoration and preservation of historic buildings and simliar landmarks throughout downtown Aberdeen and its surrounding area — listed the home for sale in 2016 but turned down offers until he found the right fit for its next owners, a couple out of Memphis who have committed to keeping the beloved property in tip-top shape.
"They come with a lot of energy and excitement," Stevens said, adding that the Adams-French House will be the Keller’s full-time residence.
Along with his move, Stevens will auction off his entire collection of antiques this weekend. There will be an all-day open house on Friday, June 3, at the house itself. The auction will begin the following day, June 4, at 9 a.m.
Stevens said there will be some interesting antiquities up for grabs — treasures he's collected over decades.
“I’ve collected this over a long period of time," he said. "I collected antiques while I was getting this house ready to the point that I got enough to probably furnish it twice and I’ve had it stored. I’ll be selling all of that as well, along with all of the furniture in the house."
Stevens Auction Company employee Neil Palmer said there are also festivities honoring Stevens and his work on the building, which pre-dates the Civil War, planned for June 2, beginning with a New Orleans-style parade at 5:45 p.m. leading from the home to Acker Park, which is located across Meridian Street.
The sale of the Adams-French House comes on the heels of the sale of the Stevens Auction Company building, which will be the future home of the Aberdeen Electric Department.
Stevens, who moved to Aberdeen from Smithville in 1981, will remain in the Aberdeen area and continue running his auction company at a new location downtown.
“All the stuff I do is because I live here too," he said. "This is my hometown, and I believe in everyone pulling together. When we pull together, we get twice as much done. When you pull apart, it’s a lot of energy wasted."
Stevens said there will be renovations to the future auction building downtown. He also noted Save Aberdeen Landmark’s Kimmel Bakery building downtown, which has business space downstairs and apartments upstairs, is nearly paid off from its renovation in previous years. That will help generate income to further the nonprofit's efforts.
“After it builds up, we’re going to every store in town we feel like needs attention and will tell the people that we will grant them half of the cost to paint their buildings so we’re going to donate it back," Stevens said. "This is an original dream of ours we started in 2008,."
Through his years, Stevens said the biggest impression the city has left on him is through the people.
“There are a lot of really good people in Aberdeen; there are still a lot of people who want to see Aberdeen do good," he said. "We want everybody to do anything they can do. If it’s just cleaning up and fixing up and keeping the streets clean, there’s something everybody can do."