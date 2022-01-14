Sorry, an error occurred.
News Editor
ATLANTA • Residents of several southern states are bracing for the possibility of snow and ice as a winter storm moves into the region.
Up to 5 inches of snow will be possible in the north Georgia mountains, with higher amounts possible in some spots, according to the National Weather Service.
In South Carolina, 2 to 5 inches of sleet, snow, and ice are expected this weekend.
Winter storm watches were posted for Saturday for parts of Georgia, South Carolina and northern Mississippi, where up to 4 inches of snow will be possible.
In Alabama, some snow will be possible, with northern counties the most likely to get snowfall.
Adam is the news editor and writes a weekly feature column.
Updated: January 14, 2022 @ 11:38 am
