ATLANTA • Residents of several southern states are bracing for the possibility of snow and ice as a winter storm moves into the region.

Up to 5 inches of snow will be possible in the north Georgia mountains, with higher amounts possible in some spots, according to the National Weather Service.

In South Carolina, 2 to 5 inches of sleet, snow, and ice are expected this weekend.

Winter storm watches were posted for Saturday for parts of Georgia, South Carolina and northern Mississippi, where up to 4 inches of snow will be possible.

In Alabama, some snow will be possible, with northern counties the most likely to get snowfall.

