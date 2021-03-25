For the second week in a row, Northeast Mississippi was spared the worst of a storm front that moved through the region. Despite forecasts of strong winds, flash floods, hail and prolonged tornadic activity for Thursday afternoon, most of the Daily Journal’s coverage area saw little more than heavy rainfall. This was the second near-miss in as many weeks. A similar threatening front passed through the area on March 16; as with Thursday’s storm, it left Northeast Mississippi largely untouched.
