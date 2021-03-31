HATLEY • Donnie Williams and his wife, Amy, were awake in the early morning hours Wednesday, tracking the storm front as it passed through Hatley, when they lost television service to their Weaver Creek Drive home.
“When the lightning got continuous, I knew the storm was getting worse and there was no doubt we were in a mess,” Williams said. “It was roaring, and stuff was breaking.”
The couple quickly took shelter underneath the stairs. When they emerged, they discovered their house largely untouched.
“I think we’re blessed to be in the shape we’re in,” Williams said. “Nobody got hurt. Even though there was a lot of damage, we were still blessed.”
Other parts of the area didn’t escape the storm as cleanly. Downed trees, structural damage and widespread flooding were reported throughout Monroe County in the wake of a violent weather system that moved through Northeast Mississippi around 1 a.m. Two tornadoes were reported in the Hatley area in the weather system, which also tracked through Calhoun and Chickasaw counties.
No injuries were reported from the storm in Monroe County.
According to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, Weaver Creek Drive, where the Williams’ live, received a brunt of the damage. Approximately seven homes sustained damage during the storm, he said, and heavy winds downed multiple trees and utility poles, blocking the road.
There was also damage to homes across the road from Hatley Attendance Center, including significant roof damage to one. Tin, limbs and debris stretched a few blocks east alongside Hatley Road from the brunt of the damage.
Crook added Wednesday morning that Weaver Creek Drive sustained flooding issues after being struck by one of the reported tornadoes. Crews worked for over four hours to clear trees from the area and nearby Nash Road.
Monroe County Electric Power Association linemen worked throughout the night and next day to repair snapped poles and downed lines to restore electricity.
“Monroe County Power and all those people who came out here last night so fast, they are absolutely incredible,” said Angela Bingham, who lives nearby but came to check on a friend who lives on Weaver Creek Drive. “They’re out there in the pouring rain, lightning — they’re on it and deserve all of the credit.”
Donnie also complimented Monroe County EPA, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer firefighters who were quick on the scene.
Wednesday’s storm also prompted sections of roads in the north part of the county to be temporarily closed, including Phillips Schoolhouse and Mt. Zion roads between Hatley and Smithville and Boulevard Drive in Amory.