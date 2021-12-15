TREMONT • Christmas came early for the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center.
Tremont native Eddie Wilson presented a $10,000 check to TWLC Director Larry Cantrell during the Mississippi School of Music’s recent Christmas in Dixie concert. The event was standing room only as students from the Mississippi School of Music performed a collection of holiday classics under the director of instructor Tony Hooper.
Cantrell told the crowd the donation will fund a new roof for the taxpayer funded museum and venue, located in the heart of the small town.
“We are so thankful for this,” Cantrell said. “We just can’t say it enough.”
Wilson, who now lives in Tennessee, was visibly emotional as he told the crowd how much the town, where he had spent his youth, was to him.
“There’s nothing like Tremont. It’s a special place,” he said.
Wilson told The Times he wanted the donation to be in honor of Buster Davis. Davis played an instr instrumental role in both the planning and construction of the center. He helped secure funding that made the center’s construction possible and continued to support it until his death in 2020.
Cantrell told those in attendance the plan is replace the roof on the building and begin renovations in the area to the back of the room, which is currently used as a concert and event venue. Seating in the renovated area would hold up to 800 people, he said.
Also in the works are plans to reopen the facility’s in-house restaurant under a new name: Kelly’s Kitchen. The new proprietors are working to prepare the venue’s commercial grade kitchen and dining area. They plan to open early next year.
Work on the Tammy Wynette Legacy Park, named after the legendary country music singer and Tremont native, has been ongoing since 2012. The project received $2.5 million in state bonds in 2014, funding construction of the site, which is located in a repurposed factory building on Highway 178.
In recent months, the board of TWLC has secured new signage, made multiple upgrades to the center, and refurbished the “First Lady Acres” gates that once stood at Wynette’s Nashville home.