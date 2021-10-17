RARA AVIS – In early August, Corky Barnett was helping a friend in the hayfields when he developed a persistent cough. He and his wife, Pauline, were tested for COVID-19 the following day.
“We went together, we both were tested, and we both tested positive," she said. "That was on Aug. 10, and we got the infusion on Aug. 11. I never had any symptoms, not even one, but Corky’s cough continued to get worse.”
Being together was commonplace for the couple. Together, they had increased their vitamin intake, together they were vaccinated, together they received the infusion, together they followed every recommendation, but for Corky, it was to no avail.
Corky Barnett died from COVID-19 on Sept. 9, just a few weeks shy of his 77th birthday.
He loved many things in life, his widow said, including his John Deere tractor and his dog, Jack.
“His garden, his cows, cutting and baling hay – he loved it all," Barnett said. "We prayed for a miracle, but a miracle didn’t come.”
Barnett said her husband left behind a wonderful legacy in his little community.
"He gave so much to his family and friends," she said. "He is missed, but we know he is healed from that old COVID mess.”
To have and to hold
After 57 years of marriage, Barnett reminisced about the couple's life together and how the sudden death of the love of her life changed everything.
“We’ve known each other since we were 7 years old,” Barnett said, still speaking of her husband in the present tense. “We grew up in Rara Avis community.”
The two attended Hurricane Creek School together. Barnett said Corky was her “fella.” As time passed, they decided to tie the knot. They moved "up north" for one year, and found themselves returning to Itawamba County to live out their over five decades-long marriage, doing almost everything together. In 1966, Andy, their oldest son, was born, and five years later, their son Alan was born.
“He would give our sons a quarter apiece when they were in school,” Barnett said. “He would tell them, ‘Sons, don’t spend it all in one place!’ It was his motto in life, simplicity, common sense, and moderation.”
Corky continued his simplistic ways when his grandchildren came along, Barnett said. His payment to his grandsons, Kaleb and Kyler, for killing the carpenter bees that ate away at the porch was 10 cents apiece.
“When our other grandchildren, Lily, Evan, and Annabeth, came along he had to up his price to a quarter,” she said with a laugh.
The couple worked for 33 years at Itawamba Manufacturing, Corky as a mechanic, and Pauline as a seamstress. They rode to work together, ate lunch together, and since their retirement, had spent the last nine years working around their farm – together.
“It wasn’t all peaches and cream for 57 years. It wasn’t without arguments or disagreements,” she said. “But he was my peaches, and I was his cream.”
One disagreement came about when Barnett decided she wanted a four-wheeler.
“I had told Corky for years that I wanted a four-wheeler and that’s when his simplicity and moderation kicked in again,” she said. “He wasn’t having it. We walked around the fences, there would be no riding.”
So Barnett told her husband she would save the money until she had enough to purchase the all-terrain vehicle for herself.
“Out of the blue he comes to me one day and says ‘How close are you to having enough for that four-wheeler?’” and she grinned. “He said, 'That’s close enough,' and off we went to buy it.”
Corky told his wife that purchasing that four-wheeler was the best thing she had ever done.
“He loved it, we rode all over the place on that thing,” she said. “Now I ride it to the cemetery every day to visit Corky."
Till death do us part
Throughout Corky's COVID illness, Barnett continued to show no symptoms, but Corky's condition spiraled quickly. The 76-year-old had two underlying health conditions – atrial fibrillation and diabetes. He was hospitalized on Friday, Aug. 13, and immediately placed on a ventilator, but after improvements, came off four days later.
“We were able to talk to him at length during those days, his breathing was better, but they wouldn’t let us see him,” she said. “The hospital did a wonderful job of taking care of him, but I’m convinced that visitation rule needs to be changed. If the patient is better, the family should be able to visit.”
Corky's condition worsened once again, and he was placed back on the ventilator. He never came off. He was in the critical care unit for four days and four nights in a comatose state. His family was able to visit with him three times.
“We were able to talk with him,” Barnett said, emotion in her voice. “But we don’t know if he could hear us. That’s why I hope if this virus continues, they will consider changing the rules.”
Barnett’s wife and children were with him at his death.
“He was a great man, he gave so much,” Barnett said. “He loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He left behind a wonderful legacy.”