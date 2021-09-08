The GumTree Museum of Art will display the work of Tupelo narrative artist Jean Thickens Francis Cooper through Sept. 30 at the gallery located in downtown Tupelo. A reception for the display, entitled A Life of Beauty Remembered, is scheduled for Sept. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information about the museum or Cooper's work, contact the museum at (662) 844-2787.
Music
The Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts will present Voices of Mississippi, a new multimedia event celebrating the music, art, and storytelling traditions of the people of Mississippi, on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. in Oxford. Based on the 2019 multi-Grammy Award–winning box set, Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris, the program features live musical performances by blues and gospel musicians including Cedric Burnside, Luther and Cody Dickinson of the North Mississippi Allstars and Sharde Thomas. The live music is integrated with archival film, audio recordings, and photographs by folklorist William Ferris, who will serve as host for the evening. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Gertrude C. Ford Center online at http://fordcenter.org.
Country rock band Sawyer Brown will "Step That Step" into the Crossroads Arena in Corinth on Friday, Oct. 15. The chart-topping band, which has released 18 albums and charted more than 50 times on the Hot Country Songs chart, will perform a mix of their popular hits from their nearly 40-year career, including "Some Girls Do" and "Thank God for You." Opening bands include Little Texas and Addie Pratt. To purchase tickets or find out more information, contact the Crossroads Arena at (662) 287-7779.