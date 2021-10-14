Megan Kessler, president of the GumTree Museum of Art’s guild of volunteers, shows off one of the three signature martinis that will be featured as part of the museum's upcoming Martini Night at the Museum fundraiser in Tupelo on Sept. 29, 2021. The fundraiser, set for Friday night, Oct. 12, from 6 to 9 p.m., will raise funds to help the museum continue its mission of showcasing the work of regional artists.
Megan Kessler, president of the GumTree Museum of Art’s guild of volunteers, shows off one of the three signature martinis that will be featured as part of the museum's upcoming Martini Night at the Museum fundraiser in Tupelo on Sept. 29, 2021. The fundraiser, set for Friday night, Oct. 12, from 6 to 9 p.m., will raise funds to help the museum continue its mission of showcasing the work of regional artists.
Try your martini shaken or stirred at GumTree Museum of Art's Martini Night at the Museum this Friday, Oct. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m in Tupelo. Tickets are $45 a person and include drinks and a meal. Tables for eight are available for $300.
Decorated pumpkins, fallen leaves, and autumn weather are in store for the 2021 Booneville Fall Festival, happening Saturday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. The annual event takes place in downtown Booneville and features local art and food vendors, a kids zone, and live music. Steve Azar will be performing on the main stage at 8:30 p.m. Visit www.visitbooneville.com for more information.
Horseshoe Tunica Hotel and Casino will be hosting Battle of the Bras, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, on Friday, Oct. 29. The event will feature male celebrities and casino executives modeling decorated bras to raise awareness for breast cancer. The bras will be on display through the month of October for voting and cash donations.