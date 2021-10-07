C. Todd Sherman Sweetness of Hog team member Gene Johnson of Oakland, Tennessee seasons slabs of baby back ribs Friday in preparation for competition during Oxford's Town BBQ Throwdown, Oxford's first Memphis in May-sanctioned barbecue contest.
The sweet, savory smell of some of America’s most delicious barbecue will fill the city of Oxford on Oct. 8-9 with the return of the Memphis Barbecue Network-sanctioned Oxford’s Town BBQ Throwdown. Teams of professional cooks will compete for more than $20,000 in cash and prizes. In addition to the cook-off, there will be live entertainment, a children's fun area, chances to taste the competition barbecue, and more. Proceeds from the event will benefit the United Way of Oxford and the Oxford Convention and Visitors Bureau. For more information, visit www.oxfordbbq.com.
The Ripley Main Street Association will host the Halloween-themed Spirit of Ripley on Thursday, Oct. 28, in downtown Ripley. The event will feature a chili cook-off, boo parade, booths, food and games. For more information, call 662-512-0226.
Music
Shock rocker Alice Cooper — who’s hits like “I’m Eighteen,” “Feed My Frankenstein” and “School’s Out” both thrilled and occasionally offended when they were unleashed upon the world — will return to the BancorpSouth Arena on Friday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m. He’ll be accompanied by KISS co-founder Ace Frehley. Tickets are currently available via Ticketmaster.