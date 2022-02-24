KYIV, Ukraine • The missile fragment pierced the ceiling of Mikhail Shcherbakov's apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. A Russian attack, after weeks of rhetoric and warning signs, had hit home.
"I heard noise and woke up. I realized it sounded like artillery," Shcherbakov said. He jumped from the couch and ran to wake his mother, and something exploded behind him.
The missile left a nearby computer and teacup shrouded with dust, instant artifacts of Europe's latest crisis.
At dawn on Thursday, Ukrainians' uneasy efforts at normality were shattered. Smoke rose from cities, even ones well away from a long-running separatist conflict in the country's east.
"Today I had the worst sunrise in my life," said another Kharkiv resident, who gave her name only as Sasha. She rushed to her balcony and realized the sounds that had woken her weren't fireworks.
Farther from the border, a morning commute transformed into chaos, with lines of cars waiting at fuel stations or fleeing from the gray and drizzly capital, Kyiv. People carrying luggage took shelter in the subway, unsure of where to go.
In Mariupol, the Azov Sea port city that many feared would be the first major target because of its strategic importance, AP journalists saw similar scenes of mixed routine and fear.
"I can't do anything. I'm just stuck standing here," said one Mariupol resident who gave only his first name, Maxim.
At a supermarket, retiree Anna Efimova worried about her mother, who she said was busy stocking her basement with supplies. "There's nowhere to run, where can we run?" she said.
As the day progressed, alarm rose across Ukraine. People crowded grocery stores. In Kharkiv, worried residents inspected fragments of military hardware strewn across a children's playground.
Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko called on the city's 3 million people to stay indoors unless they worked in critical sectors.
On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed martial law. For weeks, he'd been warning people against panic or fleeing.
Ukrainians in the western city of Lviv, not far from Poland, began lining up outside gun shops, encouraged by the government to join the national defense.
"We are defending and not attacking," said one resident, who gave his name only as Yuri. "This is our land, and we will fight to the last."