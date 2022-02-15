Today in History - Skybox Adam Armour Adam Armour News Editor Author twitter Author email Feb 15, 2022 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1923, the burial chamber of King Tutankhamen’s recently unearthed tomb was unsealed in Egypt by English archaeologist Howard Carter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Adam Armour News Editor Adam is the news editor and writes a weekly feature column. Author twitter Author email Follow Adam Armour Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 69° Sunny Tupelo, MS (38804) Today Abundant sunshine. High near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.. Tonight Mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Updated: February 15, 2022 @ 2:34 pm Full Forecast Trending Now Tupelo businessman wins United Way $50K Giveaway Durham filing alleges Hillary Clinton's team ‘mined’ White House servers to dig up dirt on Trump Tupelo businessman shares life of opportunity post-integration Slim Chickens to hire up to 100, looks for May opening in Tupelo Phelps touched by the power of the sticky note Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters