New York Yankee outfielder Babe Ruth is shown in a posed pitching stance at Yankee Stadium in New York, in this 1933 file photo. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani (3-1, 2.58 ERA), who leads the majors with 28 home runs, makes his first pitching appearance at Yankee Stadium when he starts for the Los Angeles Angels against New York. Ohtani is set to become the first pitcher to start one game after hitting two home runs for his team since Yankees great Babe Ruth on Sept. 28, 1930. (AP Photo/File)
FILE - In this undated file photo, New York Yankees' Babe Ruth hits a home run. Ruth, also called the Sultan of Swat, began as a left-handed pitcher and became a slugging outfielder, playing for 22 major-league seasons before retiring in 1935. He died Aug.16, 1948 of cancer. (AP Photo, File)
