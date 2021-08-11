NEW ALBANY • Roy Thomas “Tommy” Sappington, 64, a second-generation downtown business owner and community leader, died of an apparent heart attack Saturday afternoon, Aug. 7 in New Albany.
Medical Examiner-Investigator Pam Bowman was told Sappington and his wife, Martha Carol, had closed their store, T. Sappington and Co., about 5 p.m.
Their vehicle was stopped at the Tanglefoot Trail intersection on Bankhead Street when Sappington sustained severe medical problems. He was transported by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital – Union County and pronounced dead there, Bowman said.
United Funeral Home in New Albany is in charge. Arrangements were incomplete Monday morning, a spokesman said.
Several area residents offered recollections of Sappington this week.
New Albany Mayor Tim Kent this week remembered Sappington “as an asset to the city, and as a giver, not a taker.
“He brought in a lot of out of town business with his business, and he was very interested in the city and the community.
“He tried to help each person who came in his store like that person was his favorite customer.
“He was also an excellent wood craftsman; and I believe he sold pieces all over the U. S.” His woodworking skills were good enough to get him named to the Mississippi Craftsman Guild some years ago as the first member from North Mississippi.
Concluded Mayor Kent: “In short, he’ll be greatly missed.”
Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards recalled going in Sappington’s Department Store “as a school boy and always getting my bell-bottom Levis for school. I’d often see him and his daddy in the store. They were always friendly, and they were nice people.”
Recalled Fire Chief Mark Whiteside Monday morning: “My fondest memories of Tommy go back to the late 80’s when I was looking for a sport coat and could not find one due to my size and Tommy was about the same size so he pointed me in the direction where to find it, always a helping hand and advice.
“It wasn’t his store, but he made sure I knew where to get it. Since that time, he had a customer for life whether it was a shirt, a pair of the novelty socks, a Christmas gift, or whatever it was. I will miss walking downtown, coming out of city hall, or driving by and seeing him washing the windows, smiling out the door, or just waving.
“When the Pandemic hit, he put flags in his store window and we followed with the request by Frankie Roberts at City Hall by putting the flags on the windows at City Hall. He came out, gave us a thumbs up and remember telling him we could not let him out do us.”
There were many recollections and sympathies posted on Facebook about Sappington’s untimely death. Here’s a brief sampling.
Main Street Director Billye Jean Stroud was unavailable for comment Monday morning, but a post on the Main Street Facebook page was informative.
“A trailblazer for the New Albany Main Street program, long time historic downtown business owner, Tommy Sappington (TSapp to many), will be sorely missed. Most often seen hemming a pair of jeans, tacking up a new album cover, carrying a stack of Christmas packages to a customers car, or ringing up a sale, Tommy was dedicated to his family, his business, and downtown New Albany.”
Recalled Jessica Jarrett Jordan: “Tommy Sappington gave me one of my 1st ever jobs during Christmas break while I attended Northeast. He taught me how to count change backwards to the customer, how to wrap presents with just the right amount of paper (never wasteful…something he learned from his father) and how to make the perfect bow with a bow making machine. Of course I learned so much more but those are things that resonate with me the most. That and our shared love for all genres of music!
“Tommy will be missed, but he most certainly has left a legacy for us all to learn from. Prayers for the Sappington family.”
Posted Joni McLarty: “Mr. Tommy was a sweet soul and had become such a good friend over the past year and a half of being neighbors. He stopped in almost on a daily basis with the most heartwarming smile and such kindness that will truly be missed, along with his funny life-lesson stories he loved to share with us.
“Anytime we needed anything, he dropped what he was doing and came over to help, not minding at all how messy the job was or how nice of clothes he was wearing, he was there to help.
“The last time I saw him was two days before he passed. My 4 year old son had went missing. Without hesitation, Mr. Tommy and Mrs. Martha Caroline left their business meeting with their salesman to help me look for him. Mr. Tommy found him at the yogurt shop and returned him to me. I thanked Mr. Tommy with tears rolling down my face, thankful to have my son back… and not knowing that was the last time I would ever see my sweet friend.”
Sappington’s daughter, Jenny Sappington Thompson, posted a response via Facebook from the family: “Thank you all so much for your thoughts and prayers! We are devastated and heartbroken, but reading the kind words from our amazing community is healing the pain. My dad will live on through all the amazing things he did for us and the community. New Albany is such a special place and we feel the love.
“Please keep telling us stories. Please put your beautiful crosses out this week and each Easter to come. Please don’t forget him. “