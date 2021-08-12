Local Tupelo native and 1996 Tupelo High School graduate Lt. Col. Christopher D. Thomas recently assumed command of the Defense Contract Management Agency in St. Petersburg, Florida.
As Commander for DCMA St. Petersburg, Thomas commands an organization that handles the administration of over 5,000 contracts valued at more than $18 billion at 255 contractor facilities, throughout west central and northern Florida and Puerto Rico.
Thomas graduated from the University of South Alabama with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology and American Military University with a Master’s Degree in Logistics Management. His military education includes completion of Field Artillery Officer Basic Course, Combined Logistics Captain Career Course, Command and General Staff College, Army Acquisition Course (Contracting and Program Management), and Intermediate Qualification Course.
In December 2002, Thomas was commissioned as a 2LT in the Army as a Field Artillery Officer, and served as a Company and Assistant Battalion Fire Support Officer for 1-187th Infantry 3rd Brigade (Rakkasans), 101st Airborne Division Fort Campbell, KY. After completing his branch detail, he transitioned to Logistics and served as a Platoon Leader and Executive officer for F / 2-506th Infantry 4th Brigade (Currahee), and Troop Commander for Echo 2-17 Cavalry, 101stAirborne Division, Fort Campbell, KY. Thomas deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan during his tenure at Fort Campbell, in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.
In 2011, Thomas was accessed in the Acquisition Corps. He holds DAWIA certification in Contracting (Level III). He Thomas is a member of the Army Acquisition Corps.
Thomas’s previous acquisition assignments include: Deputy Branch Chief and Warranted Contracting Officer for Military Construction Branch at Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska; 735th Contingency Contracting Team Leader and Warranted Contracting Officer at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; and Procurement Officer for Army Contracting Command – Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville, Alabama. As an Acquisition Officer, Thomas has three previous deployments in support of operations Enduring Freedom, Inherent Resolve and Hurricane Maria, serving as a Contract Specialist in 2013 for ACC-QA; Contract Team Leader for CENTCOM Forward – Jordan in 2014 – 2015; and Contracting Officer for Army Corps of Engineers, Puerto Rico in 2017 – 2018.
Thomas also served as a Training with Industry Fellow with Sierra Nevada Corporation in Huntsville, Alabama. During his tenure as a TWI Fellow he served as the Assistant Business Director and Assistant Program Manager.
Thomas’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal (2OLC), Meritorious Service Medal (2 OLC), Army Commendation Medal (4 OLC), Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal (2 OLC), Joint Meritorious Unit Award, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Parachutist Badge, and Air Assault Badge.