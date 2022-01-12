In this file photo from Dec. 8, 2021, Gabrielle Weatherspoon, 9, receives a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine during a Tupelo Public School District-hosted vaccine clinic at Church Street Elementary School for ages 5 and up. In an email to parents on Wednesday, Tupelo Superintendent of Education Dr. Rob Picou warned that a rise in COVID cases may eventually lead to staffing shortages, forcing some local schools to temporarily close their doors.
TUPELO • Tupelo Public School District officials are warning parents that the recent surge in cases of COVID-19’s omicron variant may eventually force school closures.
In an email to parents on Wednesday, TPSD Superintendent of Education Dr. Rob Picou said the state’s high COVID-19 positivity rates may eventually cause enough staffing shortages to force some local schools to temporarily close their doors.
“There comes a point when we may not have enough adults to safely keep a school open,” Picou wrote. “We are not anticipating any school closures today, but we feel it is important our parents and guardians are aware of the possibility of school closures and have a plan in the event we are forced to close a school.
Picou then wrote that wearing masks, while not required by the district, are strongly recommended for both students and faculty.
“Collective responsibility will hopefully help us keep our schools open,” he wrote.
On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 5,737 new COVID-19 cases statewide, one of highest single-day totals since the start of the pandemic.
According to reporting from the Associated Press, the vaccination rate among Mississippi children between the ages of 5 and 11 is among the lowest in the nation — just 5%. Nationwide, the vaccination rate among that same age group is just over 17%.
On Jan. 7, the Tupelo school district reported 22 cases of COVID-19 among teachers districtwide. There were 33 teachers in quarantine at that time, according to the district.
In his email to parents, Picou stressed that student safety is the top priority of everyone within the district.
“Our teachers, assistant teachers, nurses, and principals are doing their very best to keep all of our schools open during this medical crisis,” Picou wrote. “Our janitorial staff is doing their very best to keep all high touch surfaces sanitized. Everyone has been more than willing to cover classes and pitch in whenever a teacher is absent.”