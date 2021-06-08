CHICKASAW • The two alderman races in Houston saw the incumbents maintain their seats on Tuesday, and the Mayoral race in Okolona decided who would take replace sitting mayor Sherman Carouthers.
In Houston, Kellie Atkinson won over newcomer Jerry Gravat to keep her seat as Ward 1 alderman.
In the race for alderman-at-large, incumbent Barry Springer, Democrat, claimed victory over his Republican opponent, Andrea McMichael, to maintain his seat for another term.
In Okolona, unofficial results of Tuesday night's election have Eldridge Lowe, the Democratic candidate, as winner of the city's mayoral race. His opponent was independent candidate Kelvin "Popcorn" Stanfield.
Okolona was to have a new mayor after the election regardless of Tuesday night's outcome; Carouthers lost his chance at re-election during the Democratic primary.