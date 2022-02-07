Upgrades to 'high-hazard' Mississippi dam could cost $15M Adam Armour Adam Armour News Editor Author twitter Author email Feb 7, 2022 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STARKVILLE • It could potentially cost more than $15 million to make repairs to a dam in northeast Mississippi, a preliminary report shows.Oktibbeha County officials are discussing repairs to Oktibbeha County Lake Dam, The Commercial Dispatch reported.The new cost estimate is nearly twice the $8 million for full dam repairs that Prichard Engineering estimated in January 2020 after it was suspected the dam was in imminent danger of breaching.The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has deemed the dam a high hazard dam that needs repairs made in the near future.A final report and cost estimate on the repairs is expected to be presented at the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors meeting on Feb. 21. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Adam Armour News Editor Adam is the news editor and writes a weekly feature column. Author twitter Author email Follow Adam Armour Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 44° Sunny Tupelo, MS (38804) Today Sunny. High around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Updated: February 7, 2022 @ 10:23 am Full Forecast Trending Now Time to replace Mississippi statues in U.S. Capitol Mississippi House passes bill making kratom illegal Red Bay Museum preserves town's history, heritage Trucker 'Freedom Convoy' sparks more controversy after GoFundMe refunds $10 million One dead, one in custody following Thursday night shooting Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters