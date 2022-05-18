featured US Marshals arrest murder suspect in Algoma homicide (copy) By David Helms Pontotoc Progress David Helms Managing Editor Author email May 18, 2022 May 18, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Joseph Bean is wanted in connection with a murder in Algoma on April 27. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PONTOTOC: U.S. Marshals have arrested a Houlka man in connection with a April 27 shooting death of an Algoma man. According to Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask, Joseph Bean, 26, of Houlka, was arrested late Wednesday afternoon at his residence in Chickasaw County.Bean is suspected of shooting and killing 46-year-old Anteo Foote at a rental mobile home located at 1152 Algoma Road. Pontotoc County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene at 1:38 a.m. that morning after receiving a 911 call. Foote’s body was discovered in the bathroom, authorities said.Bean's arrest was made approximately 48 hours after authorities posted a $1,000 reward Monday night for information on his whereabouts on Crime Stoppers. Mask said that his deputies, U.S. Marshals and officers with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation have been searching for Bean for almost three weeks. Mask did not say if a tip helped officers find Bean. On Saturday, May 14, officers discovered a car Bean is believed to have used to flee the shooting scene. Law enforcement officials found the vehicle abandoned on Robbs Road. Mask said that Bean was already out of jail on bond on an aggravated domestic violence charge when he was arrested in connection with Foote's death. regina.butler@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags U.s. Marshals Arrest Murder Suspect In Algoma Homicide Joseph Bean Leo Mask Criminal Law Crime Law Marshal Officer Pontotoc County Law Enforcement Algoma David Helms Managing Editor David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress. Author email Follow David Helms Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 88° Sunny Tupelo, MS (38804) Today Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.. Tonight Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Updated: May 19, 2022 @ 6:39 pm Full Forecast Trending Now US Marshals arrest murder suspect in Algoma homicide Elvis themed Airbnb takes off in King of Rock and Roll's birthplace Tupelo man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking CRIME REPORTS: Thursday May 19, 2022 Salsaritas is latest Tupelo restaurant closure, new seafood eatery set to open Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters