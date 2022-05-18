Joseph Bean

Joseph Bean is wanted in connection with a murder in Algoma on April 27.

PONTOTOC: U.S. Marshals have arrested a Houlka man in connection with a April 27 shooting death of an Algoma man. 

According to Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask, Joseph Bean, 26, of Houlka, was arrested late Wednesday afternoon at his residence in Chickasaw County.

Bean is suspected of shooting and killing 46-year-old Anteo Foote at a rental mobile home located at 1152 Algoma Road. 

Pontotoc County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene at 1:38 a.m. that morning after receiving a 911 call. Foote’s body was discovered in the bathroom, authorities said.

Bean's arrest was made approximately 48 hours after authorities posted a $1,000 reward Monday night for information on his whereabouts on Crime Stoppers. 

Mask said that his deputies, U.S. Marshals and officers with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation have been searching for Bean for almost three weeks. 

Mask did not say if a tip helped officers find Bean. 

On Saturday, May 14, officers discovered a car Bean is believed to have used to flee the shooting scene. Law enforcement officials found the vehicle abandoned on Robbs Road. 

Mask said that Bean was already out of jail on bond on an aggravated domestic violence charge when he was arrested in connection with Foote's death. 

