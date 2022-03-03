TUPELO • An employee of the Mississippi Welcome Center in Itawamba County has been arrested on charges of embezzlement and fraud.
On Thursday, State Auditor Shad White’s office announced that Ann Miller, supervisor of the Mississippi Welcome Center, located on Highway 78, near Tremont, has been arrested after a grand jury indicted her on charges of embezzlement and fraud. White’s office issued a $1,937.53 demand letter upon her arrest, which included interest and investigative expenses.
Miller is accused of claiming and being paid for time she did not work. She allegedly transmitted fraudulent timesheets to obtain payment from the Mississippi Development Authority — the state agency responsible for operating roadside welcome centers across the state.
Miller’s indictment shows she is charged with fraud and embezzlement occurring in August and September 2021.
“Falsifying timesheets is not fair to taxpayers and is illegal,” White said in a statement released Thursday. “We’re seeing an uptick in these kinds of cases. Those currently doing this should know that we are watching.”
Miller surrendered herself to Special Agents in Itawamba County.
If convicted on both counts, Miller faces up to 25 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines. The case will be prosecuted by the office of District Attorney John Weddle.